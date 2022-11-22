LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a tent at a North Lawrence city camp on Monday.

According to police, witnesses went to check on the 53-year-old woman after she had not been heard from since Saturday night.

Investigators did not find any obvious injuries and are waiting for the autopsy report to determine her cause of death.

