JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a truck crashed and he fell out of the truck bed south of Warrensburg, Missouri, on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 8 a.m., 54-year-old Burnie Jordan fell out of the bed of the truck and hit the pavement. He was taken to Research Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

