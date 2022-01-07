54-year-old Kansas City woman sentenced to six years for fatal DWI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 54-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to six years after a deadly head-on crash in 2019.

Tonya Rolf’s plea agreement set a maximum sentence of 12 years for DWI, death of another person not a passenger.

According to court documents, KCPD were called to the scene of the crash at 18th Street and Indiana Avenue on December 28, 2019.

Witnesses told police that Rolf’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck a pickup truck driven by Rob Heslop head-on.

Heslop died from his injuries.

Rolf’s medical records showed high levels of alcohol and Benzoylecgonine, the compound found in cocaine.