55-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle that lost control

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 55-year-old Independence man is dead after being struck by a vehicle that lost control near I-435 and East Truman Road at about 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a Kia sedan lost control and drove over the south curb of the roadway and hit the man who was sitting at the base of the exit ramp past the curb line. He died at the scene.

The sedan continue and ended up crashing into a metal utility pole.

The suspects inside the vehicle are identified as an adult male and female. They ran from the scene on foot after the car crashed.

Two people were with the victim at the time but were not hit by the car and told police they were sitting there asking for money from drivers.