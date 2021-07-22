56-year-old man convicted of 33 counts of child sex abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 56-year-old Nevada, Missouri, man has been convicted of 33 counts of sexual abuse of children.

Stephen D. Turner was convicted on multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, statutory first degree sodomy, first degree statutory rape, second degree sodomy, second degree statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance.

According to court documents, the incidents took place over a 14-year period throughout Jackson County.

Records show that the defendant had oral, anal and vaginal sex with three victims as young as 4 years old at the time of abuse.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled at this time.