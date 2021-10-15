56-year-old Missouri man sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 56-year-old Nevada, Missouri man was sentenced Friday by a Jackson County judge to life without parole plus 107 years in prison for his sexual-related convictions involving children over a 14-year period.

Stephen D. Turner was convicted in July of 33 counts of felonies related to sexual abuse, including multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance.

On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Turner to 16 counts of life in prison and set those sentences to run concurrently. He also sentenced 107 years for other convictions involving the three victims.

According to court records, Turner had oral, anal and vaginal sex with victims over at least 14 years. The three child victims were as young as 4-years-old at the time of the sexual abuse, which occurred at three locations in Jackson County.