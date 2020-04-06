57-year-old Shawnee man dies after crash near 75th Street and I-35

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning near West 75th Street and I-35.

According to police, the driver was heading south on Frontage Road and hit a curb. Then the vehicle traveled a few more block before eventually coming to a stop.

First responders took the driver, 57-year-old Tony J. Lee Sr., to the hospital, but he later died. Police believe he had a medical condition that contributed to this crash.

Lee was from Shawnee, Kansas.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the crash to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 895-6411.