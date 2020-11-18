58 percent say they would get a coronavirus vaccine, latest poll says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are warming up to the idea of getting a coronavirus vaccine, and a new poll shows the type of person most willing to get it.

A new Gallup poll asked whether people would get the vaccine if FDA-approved and free. 58% said yes. That’s actually up from 50% back in September.

If you an elderly white Democratic man, you are most likely to get this vaccine – this according to the breakdown of the poll numbers.

Gallup divided the numbers by gender, race, age and politics. They found more men than women would be willing to get it, more Democrats than Republicans, more whites than non-whites and more people over the age of 65 than younger Americans.

Gallup conducted this survey before Pfizer and Moderna announced their vaccine candidates are more than 90% effective. Neither vaccine has been approved from the FDA – yet. They are currently going through the process with plans to get it approved by early December and widely distribute it by spring of next year.

It can‘t come soon enough as hospitals here and across the country are seeing a surge in patients. Many are running short of ICU beds. In Wichita, some COVID-19 patients are being treated in the ER.

But the latest numbers show more beds in the metro have become available the past couple of days.

An effective vaccine would get those numbers to drop even further. Doctors are confident any vaccine released to the public will be safe.

“The process of the FDA and independent data safety monitoring board’s looking at a vaccine, is really irrespective of the manufacturer or the politics. It’s just that. It’s an independent group that looks at safety outside the context of politics and financial gain,” Dr. Robin Trotman, a CoxHealth infectious disease expert, said.

For the vaccine to be effective, you will have to get two doses. The second one comes about three weeks after the first.

Companies expect at least 50 million doses to be available right away, which would vaccinate 25 million Americans.

