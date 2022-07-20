KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old Kansas City man faces 15 year in prison for heroin and meth trafficking.

Brian Tice pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, two counts of possessing heroin with intent to distribute, one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Tice admitted to receiving mail from California on February 18, 2022 containing almost 400 grams of heroin. The postal inspector intercepted the package and learned Tice had been sent 20 similar packages from the same person in California.

Law enforcement controlled a delivery to Tice and executed a search warrant once he took the package inside and opened it.

At the residence they found two stolen handguns, a third loaded handgun next to the package, 115 grams of meth, two grams of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Tice was arrested on March 5 as he was leaving a residence that was under surveillance. Upon searching his vehicle, they found several other drug tablets and a vial of fentanyl.

Tice had previously been arrested in 2019 after being stopped for nearly colliding with a police officer. He failed the field-sobriety test and when his vehicle was searched they found large amounts of heroin and over $3,500 in cash.

