58-year-old man killed in shooting near Northwest Middle School in KCK identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 6:30 p.m. near N. 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, near Northwest Middle School.

When officers arrived on scene they located 58-year-old Gregory Stallings deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Stallings was a resident of KCK.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.