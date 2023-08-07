KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s more proof you’re never too old to start something new. A 58-year-old Kansas City police recruit turned officer is working his first week on the job.

Albert Robertson said he didn’t become an officer for the paycheck. He’s doing this to help his community.

Now, he wants others to know it’s never too late.

“I feel young every day,” Robertson said. “Fifty-eight is just a number.”

At 58 years young, Robertson is a grandfather of two, starting his second day as an officer with the Kansas City Police Department. They have 10 weeks of field training, then he’ll be ready to roll.

“Hopefully help somebody out there,” Robertson said. “I served my country for 28 years honorably, retired 10 years ago. Then decided I wanted to serve my community. I can’t complain about crime being bad if I’m not willing to do something about it myself.”

After seven months, Robertson graduated from the police academy — along with other 20-year-old men and women ready to protect and serve. Although tough at times, he passed the same physical and mental tests as all the other recruits.

“Every one of them. My biggest hurdle was academic end; I haven’t been in school in 40 years,” Robertson said. “All the studying, that was kind of hard to get back into, but I worked it out.”

KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said Robertson is one of the latest starters — if not the latest starter — they’ve see come through the academy.

He said the 58-year-old’s story has been inspiring to people across the country and within the community.

“I’ve talked to personally several people who have referenced his story and said, ‘If this is something he can do, then I can do it, too,'” Becchina said. “And we see that, and we want people to think of policing as a career that anybody can do. All you have to do is have a heart to serve your community.”

Robertson has received loads of fan mail — from California to a letter from Tennessee. They included two dog tags. One for his 28 years fighting for our country and a blue tag for coming out of retirement and serving the community.

“You’re never too old,” Robertson said.

Becchina said, in Missouri, you can’t serve as a police officer past age 65. So Robertson plans to make the next seven years on patrol count.

“I’m not doing it for a paycheck. I’m doing it because I want to help my community,” Robertson said.

He said last week, he was at the store and learned a father and son decided to join KCPD after hearing his story.