LIBERTY, Mo. — The family of a Liberty man killed in a hit-and-run crash is offering a big reward for anyone who can provide information identifying the driver who fled the scene.

The family of 30-year-old John Paul Scheidecker is partnering with the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Scheidecker was killed after being hit by a vehicle on 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road on July 30.

The driver did not stop after hitting Scheidecker. Investigators said they have looked into multiple leads but need more information to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash can remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or reporting it online.