OLATHE, Kan. — Prosecutors charged two more teenagers with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe on Saturday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to request that a14-year-old girl in custody in relation to the shooting be tried as an adult.

Now, all six teenagers in custody face first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

Prosecutors filed motions for all four 14-year-olds to be tried as adults. The two remaining teens are 13 and Kansas state law does not allow for them to be tried as adults.

The Johnson County DA’s Office said the incident stemmed from a drug deal that led to a robbery, which then led to the fatal shooting.

Olathe police were called to Black Bob Park at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning and found Cardino inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cardino was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of Cardino’s family told FOX4 his mother is heartbroken.

“Her heart is just totally broken, and her main concern is that no other mother should ever have to feel what she’s feeling,” Shay Weber said.

The Olathe School District confirms that three of the 14-year-old students charged in the case attend Olathe schools.

