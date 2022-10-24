BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — A fire that damaged six structures early Monday morning in Blue Summit is under investigation.

Fire crews from the Inter City Fire Protection District were called to the area of 21st Street and Spring Avenue on reports of the fires at about 1:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and it is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing incident and FOX4 will update this article as details become available.

