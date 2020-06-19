6 killed in fiery head-on collision near Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Six people have died as the result of a head-on collision near Lawrence, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Thursday, June 18. Deputies responded at 6:40 p.m. to a two-car crash at mile marker 385 on 40 Highway/S. Lawrence Trafficway, just west of 59 Highway. They found a Ford Fusion and a GMC both on fire.

The Fusion was completely burned. Six people were inside. They all died in the crash.

The GMC was partially burned. A female driver was the only one inside, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on a stretch of two-lane highway with no median.

No further information is available.