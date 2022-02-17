KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 6-year-old girl and her mother were taken to the hospital after they crashed into a tow truck Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a Chevrolet sedan traveling south on I-435 hit the back of a Chevrolet flatbed tow truck just south of Eastwood at about 6:11 p.m.

The 6-year-old is listed in critical condition and her 38-year-old mother is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash required the closure of two lanes on southbound I-435 for about 2 hours during the investigation.

