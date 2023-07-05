CAMDEN, Mo. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on the evening of July 4.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not disclosed the boy’s identity, but says he is from Camdenton, Missouri.

The drowning was reported just after 6 p.m. at the 65.9 mile mark of the main channel.

MSHP says the boy was not wearing a life jacket and jumped voluntarily into the water on a lily pad. After that, he went underwater and did not resurface for an unknown amount of time.

The victim was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is assisting MSHP with the investigation.