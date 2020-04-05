6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis tested positive for the coronavirus, WTVO repoted.

In a viral video on his mothers Facebook page, Joseph Bostain happily announced he beat COVID-19, posting to spread some hope and positivity.

According to his mother, Sabrina, Joseph was quarantined in their Clarksville home after coming down with a fever and cough. He was then taken to Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital.

“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!” Jospeh says in the video.

His mother thanked the outpour of support she’s received from other community members.

