LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. on reports that a pedestrian had been struck while crossing the street near near Naismith Drive and 19th Street.

Police said despite life saving measures, the victim, identified as 60-year-old Emily Lepley, of Lawrence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

