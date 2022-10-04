KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 61-year-old man is facing charges in a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Kansas City’s historic Northeast.

David Cornell has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

On Saturday, Kansas City police were called to the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue and found 31-year-old James Fisher injured outside a home. Police said he had been stabbed in the neck. Medics declared him deceased.

A witness told police the two men had been in a fight, according to court documents. Then the witness said they saw blood coming from Fisher and Cornell with a knife.

During a police interview, Cornell told detectives, he heard Fisher arguing with two women outside and “doesn’t like that kind of behavior in his neighborhood.” He said he stabbed Fisher in self-defense after the man hit him, according to court records.

Cornell said he hid the knife afterward, according to court records. Police obtained a search warrant and found a knife in Cornell’s apartment, charging documents say.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.