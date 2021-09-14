61-year-old identified as homicide victim found at Harrisonville QuikTrip parking lot

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville police have identified the victim of the city’s first homicide in years as a 61-year-old man.

Emory Spainhour of Harrisonville was found at a QuikTrip parking lot early Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. at the QuikTrip near 291 Highway and Rock Haven Road. But police told FOX4 the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the victim was stabbed in a commuter parking lot about a block away from the gas station.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man had been stabbed multiple times in his torso. He was was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

A murder investigation is rare in Harrisonville. Police told FOX4 the last one they remember happened in 2016.

Investigators believe Spainhour was homeless and living in his car. Detectives are unsure why someone wanted to hurt him, and are asking anyone who saw anything to get in touch with them.

“There is some traffic there at that time, so we know there could be some witnesses out there. Even if they don’t think it’s very important in their mind, it may be that small piece we need that leads to the bigger piece,” Lt. Chris Osterberg said.

There aren’t surveillance cameras near the commuter lot, and police say QuikTrip’s surveillance didn’t reveal much to go on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisonville investigators at 816-380-8950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to remain anonymous.