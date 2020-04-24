61-year-old man struck and killed by his own vehicle on boat ramp of Missouri lake

STOCKTON, Mo. — Authorities have determined that a man’s death at a Missouri lake was an accident and that he wasn’t shot.

KYTV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Kurt Surber was stuck and killed by his own vehicle while either trying to launch his boat Wednesday at Stockton Lake or pull it out of the water.

Investigators first thought the Stockton fisherman had been shot near a boat ramp at Price Cove.

A family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day, but the victim never showed up.

His found body was found along the banks of the lake.

Stockton is approximately a two-hour drive southeast of Kansas City.