WAVERLY, Mo. — Two people are dead, including a teen, following a head-on crash in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri 23, south of Jingles Road, near Waverly, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the driver of a 2006 Buick Lucerne crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva head-on.

The driver of the Buick, identified as 61-year-old Gerald Ratcliffe, of Hale, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet, who has not been identified, was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The highway patrol says he was from Hale, Missouri.

MSHP says neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.