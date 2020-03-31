61-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking her dog in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before noon. Officers were sent to West 138th and South Black Bob Road regarding a crash involving a car and pedestrian walking a dog.

Police said the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was taken to an animal health facility with injuries.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene, according to police.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police

Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.