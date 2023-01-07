LANSING, Kan. — A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Friday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

Gary Raburn was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County for two counts of violating the Kansas offender registration act and was admitted to the facility on March 14, 2022.

The cause of death is pending further investigation as well as the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.