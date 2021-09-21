64-year-old man sentenced in 2020 deadly shooting of wife in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 64-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday by a Jackson County judge to 30 years in prison for the deadly shooting of his wife in August 2020.

Larnell McDonald was convicted by a jury in April 2021 for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

A Jackson County judge sentenced McDonald to 10 years on the manslaughter conviction and 20 years on the armed criminal action. The judge set the sentences to run consecutively.

According to court records, on Aug. 16, 2020, Independence police responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 2600 block of S. Arlington Ave.

Police learned the victim, identified as Kimah McDonald, had texted her brother that Larnell McDonald had been threatening her.

As officers approached the residence, they heard a single gunshot. Larnell McDonald exited the residence and police detained him. He stated that a gun accidentally went off. When asked if his wife, Kimah, was OK, he said, “No.” Officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim’s brother showed police text messages between him and the victim. She reported in those messages that Larnell McDonald was threatening her. The victim’s brother also said that his sister and Larnell McDonald were possibly separating.

Larnell McDonald told police that the gun “just went off.” When asked why he pointed it at her, he said, “I shouldn’t have did it.”