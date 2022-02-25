WINDSOR, Mo. — Pettis County prosecutors have charged a 64-year-old Windsor, Missouri man in the recent killing of 41-year-old James Fannon.

Mark A. Fielder was charged Friday with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened sometime after midnight Thursday. There was a confrontation near the Pettis, Benton and Henry County lines involving people in two vehicles who are believed to have pulled over in the area of County Line Road, just inside Pettis County.

The confrontation turned into an armed confrontation which resulted in a single shot to the head of the victim, now identified as Fannon.

The victim’s body was later dumped in Henry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, Fielder was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.