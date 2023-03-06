LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 65-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man is sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for child sex crimes committed in 2022.

On Monday, Bruce S. Springsteen was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation terms, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne.

A Douglas County judge sentenced Springsteen to five years and eight months in the Kansas Department of Corrections which is to be served consecutively to a two-year sentence for violating the probations terms that had been set in a similar 2021 case.

Springsteen had pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted exploitation of a child in 2021.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was later suspended to a two-year probation.

Valdez said Springsteen violated his terms of probation on or about June 19, 2022 when he attempted to conduct internet searches for explicit material of a child who was under 18 years of age.

Springsteen was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his previous conviction.