66 Drive-In Theater in Carthage now open after pandemic delay

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After much delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 66 drive-in theater in Carthage had its much-anticipated opening weekend.

Cars lined up two hours before gates opened.

March 20 was the drive-in’s projected opening day, but the owner says it’s better late than never.

For some high school seniors, doing something as simple as going to the drive-in movie helps ease what the COVID-19 pandemic took away these last two months.

“It was something that got me out of the house, but also a memory I am going to create,” said Octavia Duncan, Webb City senior. “Not being able to have the last month of my senior year we really look forward to these little outings, so I am glad we are able to do it.

“Just happy to be out of the house,” said Amelia Martin, a Carthage student. “You know get some fresh air and just really enjoy being out, you know. Because it’s been a while. It’s been a couple months.”

Right now, 66 Drive-In is operating at half capacity meaning, they will only allow 220 cars during shows.

Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, Kansas, who is celebrating their 70th year, said they plan to hold high school graduation events in June and will see what their next steps are after that.