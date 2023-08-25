KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 66-year-old scooter rider injured in a hit-and-run has died weeks after the crash in Kansas City, police say.

The crash happened on Aug. 8 near 77th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to KCPD, two SUVs were racing at a very high speed northbound on Troost. Police said one or both of the SUV drivers struck the man on the scooter, and both vehicles left the scene without stopping.

Possible suspects in hit-and-run on Troost Avenue and 77th Street on Aug. 8

The suspect vehicle is believed to be either a Hyundai Santa Fe or Kia Sorento. Police said one of the SUVs turned east on 76th Street after the crash occurred.

Police are still searching for the SUV drivers.

The scooter rider killed in the crash has been identified as 66-year-old Jonathan K. Paul.

Friends told FOX4 Paul worked as a delivery driver at Waldo Pizza and performed in a band called “The Buddy Lush Phenomenon.”

If you have any information about the crash, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD’s Traffic Investigation Section Detective at 816-482-8189.