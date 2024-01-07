KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 66-year-old woman has gone missing again.

Bonne Olds initially went missing around 9 a.m. on Saturday. She was found safe by about 4:30 p.m. Later around 9:40 p.m. Saturday evening she was reported missing again.

She was last seen in the area of 23rd Street and Charlotte Street wearing a green pajama jumpsuit and carrying several bags. This is right outside the Truman Hospital.

She’s a 66-year-old white woman with grey hair and brown eyes.

Olds’ family is concerned for her safety. If you see her, contact Missing Persons at 816-234-5043 or call 911.