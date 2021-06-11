67-year-old man pleas no contest to rape in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 67-year-old man pleaded no contest to a count of rape in Leavenworth County District Court.

Marshall Weidman was charged after a child disclosed that he sexually abused her for several years in the basement of one of her relatives where Weidman lived at the time.

She added that Weidman forced her to have sex with her in the basement.

“When someone pleas, someone doesn’t have to testify, such as this young child. Children are required to testify in these cases,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Even though we see children all the time confront their accusers with the crimes they did to them, we are always grateful when they don’t have to.”

Weidman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21, 2021, and is being held in Leavenworth County Jail.

