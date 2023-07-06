OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas drivers should plan ahead for some road closures as state road crews work to build a new toll lane on 69 Highway in Overland Park.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close the ramp from southbound 69 Highway to 151st Street.

The ramp will remain closed for roughly a month while crews complete grading and paving work. During the closure, drivers will be detoured further south to the 159th Street Interchange.

Crews will also close 139th Street at 69 Highway from 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21, until approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, July 23 for a partial bridge demolition of the southbound lanes of 69 Highway.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Antioch Road and north to 135th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Metcalf Avenue and north to 135th Street. Drivers should follow the marked detour route.