LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 69-year-old man is in the hospital after killing his son and daughter in Lee’s Summit on Thursday, police said.

According to police, William Trenchard shot and killed Jennifer Trenchard, 38, and David Trenchard, 33, then attempted to take his own life.

On Friday morning, police said William Trenchard remains on life support at a local hospital.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department was called to the area of NE Trailwood Drive and NE Oakwood Drive at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived on scene, they found Jennifer and David dead and William was taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the incident and will offer updates when they become available.

