KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Thousands of people in the Kansas City metro are without power Monday morning due to powerful storms pushing through the area.

According to Evergy’s outage map, approximately 6,065 customers were without power as of 8 a.m.

The largest number of outages are in southeast Kansas City, just north of Raytown where more than 3,000 customers are without electricity.

