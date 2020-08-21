6th Ray-Pec staffer tests positive for coronavirus 3 days before in-person learning

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

PECULIAR, Mo. — An employee with the Raymore-Peculiar School District has tested positive for the coronavirus, just three days before students are to return to in-person learning.

The employee is a support staff member at Creekmoor Elementary School, according to a statement from the district.

“The Cass County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and notifying individuals who were potentially exposed. The employee and any affected contacts are required to follow the Cass County Health Department’s quarantine and testing procedures prior to returning to work,” according to the statement.

The positive test comes as students are scheduled to begin school on Aug. 24. The district will be full in person for elementary students. Grades 6-12 will follow an “alternative schedule,” similar to what many districts have called a hybrid option. This will allow for fewer students inside the buildings at one time.

Read more about the district’s in-person plan on the Raymore-Peculiar website.

The staffer isn’t the only person in the district to have contracted the virus. Three employees tested positive in mid-July, and two others came before that. This brings the total number of employees with positive tests up to at least six.

COVID-19 also cancelled summer athletic workouts after several students tested positive.