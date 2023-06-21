OTTAWA, Kan. — Seven children are in police protective custody and three adults are under arrest following a drug investigation in Ottawa, Kansas.

A search warrant was executed at a home near East 12th Street and South Hickory Street on Tuesday by officers with the Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit with the help of Ottawa police.

A 21-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated child endangerment.

A 24-year-old Ottawa woman was arrested for aggravated child endangerment and a 31-year-old Ottawa woman was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and aggravated child endangerment.

The three suspects are not being identified until formal charges are filed.

Seven children were taken into police protective custody after this investigation. The children ranged in age from six months to twelve years, according to police.