SHAWNEE, Kan. — Seven people are in the hospital after a house fire early Saturday morning in Shawnee.

Around 3:45 a.m., Shawnee police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance and house fire near the 6600 block of Goode Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire in the basement of the home and quickly got the fire out, according to SFD.

Shawnee Fire reports that 7 people were injured including one suspect.

Shawnee Police, Shawnee Fire and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory are at the scene investigating.

A section of Goode Drive is blocked off due to the investigation.