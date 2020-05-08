7 killed in 4 days: Kansas City deadly shootings spike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is dealing with a spike in deadly shootings after seven people were killed by gunfire within a four-day period.

On May 2, police were called at around 7:30 a.m. to 24th and Van Brunt. They found a 24-year-old man shot in a car, and two more shooting victims, a 24-year-old and a juvenile, inside a home. Two of the three victims died from their wounds in the hospital. Their names are Terence Rodgers and Frederick Tolbern.

On May 3, officers were called to a shooting around 5 a.m. to East 80th and Michigan near the Paseo. There, they found an 18-year-old Mauricia Strother shot in a vehicle. She died several days later at the hospital.

On May 4, police responded at 5:30 a.m. near East 3rd and Oak Street to a shooting in the River Market. They found a 41-year-old Charles Shirley shot to death in a vehicle outside of the Cold Storage Lofts.

On Tuesday night, May 5, a man led Independence police on a chase into Kansas City. The chase ended in a shootout near 9th and Bales, where one person died. The person’s name has not been released.

Finally, on May 6, police were called to two shootings starting at 2:45 a.m., where two men were shot and killed just blocks apart. The first shooting happened at the Quick Shop off Hardesty and Winner, where responders pronounced a man dead at the scene. The second shooting happened at Winner and East 12th Street, where a man was found dead in his apartment. Their names have not been released.

The string of shooting deaths happened after police chief Rick Smith wrote that violent crimes have been undeterred by the stay-at-home order. While property crimes have gone down, homicides and domestic violence cases have gone slightly up.

The Kansas City Police Department reports there has been 55 citywide homicides as of May 8, seven more than there were the same time last year.

