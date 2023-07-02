WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were shot, and two more were injured after a shooting in Old Town Sunday morning, according to Wichita Police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in a club in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m., WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled.

“At this point, we don’t have any fatalities. We have one critical injury. The rest are all being treated. Everybody is being treated at an area hospital,” said Moses.

Dispatchers initially stated that emergency crews were treating at least five people at the scene, including four people who were critically injured and one more that received non-life-threatening injuries. They say two more individuals went to the hospital and reported injuries from the incident, both believed to be non-life threatening.

After the initial shooting, dispatchers confirmed one person was arrested for allegedly driving into the crime scene, but there were no injuries reported from that incident. Police said that person was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“At this time, we do have one person detained for questioning,” said Moses. Police said this person is believed to be involved in the shooting.

KSN crews on the scene at City Nightz Old Town report a large police presence. Washington Street was shut down between 2nd Street and either Douglas Avenue or 1st Street, according to Moses. It is back open as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple City and County leaders made their way to the scene for a 6 a.m. press conference.

“I know people are just fed up and tired of this. People want to be able to enjoy their holiday in peace and feel safe, bring their families to events. And it’s just discouraging that selfish individuals are making people feel uncomfortable,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan. He later added, “As we continue into this holiday weekend, again, alcohol and firearms do not mix. There is going to be an intensive investigation. We are going to find out how firearms got into this club and who is responsible for bringing them in there.”

Wichita Police said this is the 12th incident at City Nightz this year.

Back in May, Wichita Police responded to a drive-by shooting near City Nightz. Police said they discussed safety and security practices with the club days after the incident.

Police said during the investigation, they will look to determine if any laws were broken by the club. Police said it can take further action, such as revoking a license when needed.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information is asked to contact detectives directly or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has been contacted regarding the investigation.

“We will continue to be out here. You can come here and contact us,” said Moses.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSN as we continue to learn more about what happened.