7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on Kansas crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of Kansas Highway Patrol

Picture of Kansas Highway Patrol symbol.

WICHITA, Kansas — A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in in southwest Kansas.

The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

A 29-year-old woman from Mesa, Arizona, who was driving the Volkswagon east on the highway struck a Ford Transit 250 head-on on the westbound shoulder. Both vehicles went into the ditch, the Wichita Eagle reported.

The child, also of Mesa, died. The Volkswagon’s driver and the 41-year-old Garden City, Kansas, man who was driving the Ford were hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first