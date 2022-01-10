7-year-old boy dies after early morning house fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 7-year-old boy died Monday after a central Topeka, Kansas house fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 7 a.m. Monday at a home near SW 15th Street and SW MacVicar Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, the boy and his grandmother were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman’s current condition is unknown.

The boy, 7-year-old Alexander Servantez, died of his injuries at Stormont Vail Hospital.

After the fire was put out, crews found a third person in the house who was also taken to the hospital but with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person escaped before firefighters showed up and suffered no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The total loss to the house from the fire is estimated to be $120,000 due to structure damage and lost contents. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.