ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency services were called to a fatal accident near St. Charles County.

The crash occurred when a 2022 Hyundai Venue was traveling in the wrong direction before striking a 2012 Ford Explorer head on. There were two passengers in the Ford Explorer along with the driver.

A seven-year-old boy, 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were all the occupants in the vehicle.

The seven-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 42-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Venue was a 24-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All three people in the Ford Explorer were from Kansas City, Missouri.

