OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 7-year-old earns an international title in the gaming world and he lives right here in the Kansas City metro in Overland Park.

FOX4 got a first look at the trophy. A soon-to-be second grader won it and now gets a shot at competing in the Pokémon World Championships.

Avery Vehlewald shows off the Pokémon North America International Championship trophy.

“It’s my first-place trophy,” Avery said. “It’s really, really fun.”

He earned first place in Ohio over the weekend, crediting Torkle for the win.

“You gather a bunch of little creatures and battle with them,” Avery said. “It’s so strong [it] knows this move, that will instruct, that will make my Torkle do it twice.”

Mom Amanda Vehlewald believes Avery was the youngest competitor. She said juniors age out of the division after 12.

Dad Tom Vehlewald was impressed with Avery’s strategy, hard work and practice leading up to the tournament, practicing 1-2 hours a week. He said they keep a healthy balance between practice and playing outside with friends.

“I’m so proud of how he handled himself and how he competed,” Tom said. “And really was a good sport throughout and was a good sport.”

Gaming runs in the family. Mom and dad actually met at an arcade, near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Tom’s been competing for more than 15 years. Now, he happily passes the torch, or rather, trophy, to his two boys.

Avery’s 9-year-old brother, Glenn, also battles.

Glenn won his first trophy at just 5 years old. Since then, he’s stacked up accomplishments, honing his craft and having fun.

“Strategy is key to Pokémon,” Glenn said. “Strategy is everything in Pokémon.”

They travel the country competing. The brothers even pit Pokémon against each other.

“Just about every tournament we have battled,” Glenn said.

Vehlewald said after each battle sportsmanship is key. She encourages her boys to shake hands with their opponents.

“That’s a big part of this is learning how to be a good sport, learning how to interact with other children, how to talk to other children from different countries, you know, so it’s all different experiences, different walks of life,” Vehlewald said, “and just a chance for him to experience to experience a lot of cool, cool stuff.”

Next up – Worlds. Both of the boys qualified.

They head to Japan in August. Avery gets to skip the first round of the tournament because of his standings.