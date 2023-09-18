CLINTON, Mo. — Henry County, Missouri prosecutors charged a 70-year-old Clinton man in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend.

Thomas Ribby was charged Monday with one felony of resisting arrest and one felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first-degree, resulting in death.

According to court records, Clinton police officers responded to the area of E. Augusta Street and North Price Lane on a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found the teen in front of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Court records state Ribby refused orders of officers, instead retreating into the residence.

Court records further indicates that Ribby later stated to law enforcement that he pointed the firearm at the teen and pulled the trigger but believed the firearm was unloaded.

The probable cause statement says detectives believe the teen victim can be heard in the 911 call stating that he had been shot by Ribby accidentally.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

A $100,000 cash only warrant was issued for Ribby at the request of the prosecutor.

Clinton police said the investigation is still ongoing.