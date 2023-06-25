KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 70-year-old man from Olathe, Kansas, died Friday after a crash on Interstate 29 in Kansas City’s Northland.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drivers of a Dodge pickup truck and a Cadillac SUV were slowing for traffic when the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle hit the truck. The pickup spun, hitting the SUV.

The driver of the Volkswagen, now identified as 70-year-old Michael Mahoney, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries, and the other driver was uninjured.