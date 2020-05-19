700 jobs coming to Kansas City metro as 2 companies grow with pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two companies are hiring for hundreds of positions as the coronavirus pandemic pushes for increases in health care and medical equipment.

First, Kansas City-based Spring Venture Group, a tech-driven insurance company, plans to hire 400 employees during the next three months, the Kansas City Business Journal reported. These positions will primarily be inside sales adviser roles. Most of the jobs will be based in Kansas City. Of the new hires, 300 will be full-time and 100 will be seasonal.

The need for new hires is driven by growth in the Medicare market, Kim McDonald, executive vice president of people, said. Every day, more than 10,000 Americans turn 65, and they need help with comparison shopping and navigating the complexities of Medicare supplement insurance, she said.

In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has secured a federal contract to help in the fight against COVID-19 that also will bring an expansion — and new jobs — to its Lenexa facility, also reported by the Business Journal.

The contract says the company will provide viral transport media (VTM) for the collection of Covid-19 samples. VTM is a specialized substance that must be dispensed into sterile test tubes.

Because of demand for the product, Thermo Fisher said it will add a $40 million facility at its Lenexa site for production of viral transport media. The company said it plans to complete the addition in the third quarter. The expansion should bring 300 new full-time jobs, according to a release.