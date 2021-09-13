700-pound butter Buffalo sculpture on display at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’s state animal — the buffalo — is being celebrated at the State Fair this year with a 700-pound butter sculpture.

A sculptor from Iowa, Sarah Pratt, had to do some research on buffaloes before she designed this year’s butter statue.

  • The 2021 butter sculpture at the Kansas State Fair is a buffalo. (KSN Photo)
Pratt said that if she winds up with any extra butter she may add a buffalo calf or some sunflowers.

Pratt, who teaches school by day, lives in West Des Moines with her husband and three children, all of whom help her out with sculpting – from the Kansas State Fair to fairs in Iowa or Illinois.

