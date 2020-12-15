$72 million Artistry KC apartments, featuring local artists’ work, start opening in Crossroads

A living room in a one-bedroom unit at Artistry KC apartments in the Crossroads (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One could say Kansas City’s latest luxury apartment community offers a fresh coat of paint beyond just the East Crossroads neighborhood where it’s located.

That’s because Artistry KC, built by Indianapolis-based Milhaus, showcases works from at least 15 Kansas City-area artists, including paintings, sculptures and large on-site murals.

In partnership with Kansas City, Kan., consultant Leroy Allen Fine Art, the development team curated more than $120,000 in local artwork to install throughout the community’s footprint at 1918 Locust St.

A large mural wraps around the outside of one Artistry KC apartment building in the Crossroads. (Photo courtesy Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)

The $72 million, five-story development saw new residents move into the first of four apartment buildings, housing 95 of 341 total units, in mid-November.

Three more buildings with the balance of units are expected for delivery around Jan. 1, in mid-March and early June, after workers complete interior finishes, John McGurk, the Kansas City-based vice president of development for Milhaus, told the Kansas City Business Journal.