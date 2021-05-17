72-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man killed in Sunday night crash on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 72-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man died Sunday night following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. just north of Donahoo Road on northbound I-435.

The driver of a 2001 Dakota Dodge was north on I-435 near Donahoo Road when he crossed the center median and began driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver then crossed back over the median again and crossed the northbound lanes and left the roadway, driving down into an embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest upside down in a creek.

The driver, identified as Ernest Hodge Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

No other vehicle were involved in the crash.

